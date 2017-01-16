South Korean Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Samsung Head

© REUTERS/ Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Friend of Impeached S Korean President Denies Profiting From Ties With Park

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee is suspected of transferring an equivalent of $18.3 million in bribes to a firm run by Choi Soon-sil, impeached President Park Geun-hye’s friend, in return for state support of a controversial merger between Samsung’s two subsidiaries, the Yonhap news agency said.

Choi, who is on trial for influence peddling, allegedly used her connections to have the national pension fund support the merger in July 2015. The outlet said Samsung made two more donations in the following months, becoming Choi’s biggest contributor among local companies.

Lee was summoned for questioning on Thursday. Samsung has reportedly confirmed having made contributions to the firm and two foundations run by the president’s confidante but denied they had anything to do with the merger.

