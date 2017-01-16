Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes Near Bishkek

A cargo plane on a flight from Hong-Kong has crashed near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the coutry's Emergency Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the flight has belonged to a Turkish company.

The plane has crashed during landing approach due to bad weather conditions, the ministry noted.

"A cargo plane of Turkish airlines en route from Hong Kong crashed while landing in Manas airport in Kyrgyz capital due to poor weather conditions," head of Crisis Management Center's told RIA Novosti.

According to Kyrgyz government, the catastrophe took lives of at least 16 people, including 6 children.

Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry also reported that there were 4 crew members onboard aircraft, one of them survived.