Register
00:54 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Parliament Building of Myanmar

    Refugees Flee Myanmar As UN Special Rapporteur Blocked from Rohingya Villages

    © AFP 2016/ Ye Aung Thu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 48 0 0

    As displaced persons within Myanmar become more desperate, the country refuses to allow a UN special rapporteur on human rights to speak to its most threatened people.

    UN special rapporteur on human rights Yanghee Lee has been denied access to some parts of the country's northern Rakhine State, where widespread abuse of Myanmar's Rohingya minority is suspected. 

    Myanmar Muslims, who identify themselves as long-persecuted “Rohingya” Muslims stand outside their tents at Da Paing camp for Muslim refugees in north of Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar
    © AP Photo/ Khin Maung Win
    Malaysian PM: 'Genocide' of Muslims in Myanmar is 'Our Problem'

    The government of Myanmar said "security concerns" drove its decision, Al Jazeera reports. In the Muslim Rohingya villages she was able to access, Lee was only allowed to speak to individuals the government had pre-approved.

    The UN special rapporteur arrived in the country January 9 and will stay through January 20. She spent three days in Rakhine state, where more than 1 million Rohingya live without citizenship.

    "We really hope that her visit brings a positive change for Rohingya and we hope to gain our human rights," a displaced Rohingya man living temporarily in Kyee Kan Pyin village told AP, speaking anonymously out of fear.

    A resident of the village, Mohammad Hussein, said, "We have received hundreds of villagers whose houses were burned and they are living in our village and they have nowhere to go."

    Rohingya activists say hundreds have been killed and thousands of homes burned, but with access to the area strictly restricted, claims are difficult to verify.

    The most recent wave of violence began in October, when nine border police were killed by a gang near the border with Bangladesh. The ongoing crackdown and manhunt have left dozens dead. Some 65,000 Rohingya, who are officially stateless despite having lived in Myanmar for generations and are described as some the world's most persecuted people, have poured over the border into Bangladesh, according to the UN. 

    The government and military of Myanmar maintain that their actions, including "clearance operations" in Rakhine state, are necessary and lawful, and most of the time deny any violence or abuse has occurred. 

    Late last week, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Kyaw Tin held talks with Bangladesh's prime minister, foreign minister and foreign affairs secretary as a special envoy of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the head of the country's civilian government.

    Indian and Bangladeshi media report that the countries signed two agreements on security, cooperation and border control issues, and that Bangladesh asked Myanmar to take the Rohingya back. Bangladesh's prime minister notified the officials that his country's coast guard and border patrols had been told to turn refugees away.

    "The special envoy has been informed that the recent arrival of a huge number of Myanmar nationals and the long and illegal stay of approximately 300,000 unregistered Myanmar nationals have disrupted stability and economic development in the very important region of Chittagong," Bangladeshi foreign minister A. H. Mahmood Ali told AFP.

    According to the Myanmar Times, Myanmar officials said that the visit simply covered "bilateral relations."

    Soldiers bring the residents displaced from the conflict between a group of armed Muslim militants and government troops, to take refuge at a Buddhist monastery in Maungdaw located in Rakhine State near the Bangladesh border on October 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ YE AUNG THU
    Muslim Militants in Myanmar are India’s New Security Headache

    "Another discussion topic included people who have recently migrated to Bangladesh. If it is found out after the verification process that the migrants crossed the border from Myanmar, then a discussion about Myanmar taking them back can be arranged at a suitable time," said foreign ministry spokesperson Daw Aye Aye Soe.

    A separate wave of internally displaced people tried this week to cross the border into China, but were turned away. Myanmar's The Irawaddy reports that more than 4,000 Kachin internally displaced persons, including 800 children, were returned to border camps after China denied them entry.

    They had spent days trekking to the border after shells fell on two camps for the internally displaced within Kachin state.

    Kachin aid workers said China may be feeling pressure from the Myanmar government not to accept its refugees, and may not accept them without an agreement with the Myanmar government. They also say that Myanmar's army has blocked humanitarian aid transfers for Kachin internally displaced people since last year.

    Despite an August peace conference, the fighting that reignited between government forces and the Kachin Independence Army in 2011 has not abated, and dozens have been killed and thousands displaced since fighting erupted again in November, AFP reports.

    More peace talks between the government, military and ethnic groups are scheduled for February, according to Radio Free Asia.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Iranian FM Calls on UN to Address Human Rights Violations in Myanmar

    "China is a big nation. They need to respect human rights on an international level. They should protect the people who have no protection from fighting," humanitarian group spokesperson Gum Sha Awng said at a press conference in Rangoon January 13, The Irawaddy reports.

    The China Post took a harsh tone with Myanmar in a January 16 editorial, saying China and Bangladesh should not pay for Myanmar's problems.

    "Myanmar's policy towards the Rohingyas is inhumane and unacceptable. Its government should look at history and take note that highhandedness as a state policy is unviable in the long run. Hate, prejudice and racism are evils that always find new victims. Today it is the Rohingyas. Who will be next? It is the Myanmar government which created the Rohingya problem and it is solely its responsibility to find a lasting solution to it."

    Related:

    Burmese Opposition Leader Suu Kyi Meets Biden, Congress Members
    India Offers Submarine Training to Bangladesh to Balance China
    China Gives Two Vessels to Pakistan's Navy to Protect New Trade Route
    Major Bling! Massive Jade Boulder Unearthed in Myanmar (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    refugee camps, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugee, Rohingya people, UN, Kachin Independence Army, Aung San Suu Kyi, Bangladesh, China, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok