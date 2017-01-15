© AFP 2016/ JAVED TANVEER Afghanistan Should Build National Consensus for Reconciliation– Pakistan Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Daesh terrorists abducted 13 scholars from a religious school in the Shapoli area of Nangarhar province in the Eastern Afghanistan, Attaullah Khogiani, spokesman for the provincial government, said Sunday.

"A group of Ulema (religious scholars) were busy in taking test from students of a Medresa (religious school) in Shapoli area of Haski Mina district today morning when Daesh rebels attacked and took 13 religious scholars to unknown location," Khogiani told reporters, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

The local authorities are currently trying to provide a safe release of the abducted scholars, the official added.

On Friday, the Nangarhar province was reported to be among the most insecure provinces in the country, according to the study, conducted by the TOLOnews local media outlet.

​Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Daesh, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.

