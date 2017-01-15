Referendum on Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Constitution May Take Place in February

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — The referendum will be conducted if the parliament approves the amendments bill, the deputy speaker underlined.

"The referendum will most likely take place next February," Balayan told the Armenian News.

The Nagorno-Karabakh parliament will vote on the bill on January 7. The document envisages the change of form of governance in the self-proclaimed country – from the current semi-presidential republic to the presidential republic.

The parliament also approved the proposal of the ARF-D parliamentary faction to add the provision to the bill that one and the same person can not be elected as a prosecutor general and chairman of the Control Chamber more than twice, Balayan added.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991. After the military conflict ended in 1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region. Violence erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh on April 2, 2016 and led to multiple casualties. The parties to the conflict signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on April 5, but mutual accusations have not stopped so far.