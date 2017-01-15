Register
    Nagorno-Karabakh

    Referendum on Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Constitution May Take Place in February

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    The referendum on constitutional amendments in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic is likely to take place in February, deputy speaker of National Assembly, the republic’s parliament, Vahram Balayan, said Sunday.

    YEREVAN (Sputnik) — The referendum will be conducted if the parliament approves the amendments bill, the deputy speaker underlined.

    Map of Nagorno-Karabakh
    © Wikipedia/ Aivazovsky
    Map of Nagorno-Karabakh

    "The referendum will most likely take place next February," Balayan told the Armenian News.

    Soldiers of the army of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh May Escalate at Any Moment – Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister
    The Nagorno-Karabakh parliament will vote on the bill on January 7. The document envisages the change of form of governance in the self-proclaimed country – from the current semi-presidential republic to the presidential republic.

    The parliament also approved the proposal of the ARF-D parliamentary faction to add the provision to the bill that one and the same person can not be elected as a prosecutor general and chairman of the Control Chamber more than twice, Balayan added.

    Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991. After the military conflict ended in 1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region. Violence erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh on April 2, 2016 and led to multiple casualties. The parties to the conflict signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on April 5, but mutual accusations have not stopped so far.

