BEIJING (Sputnik) – The tremors were registered at 6:15 p.m. local time (10:15 GMT) in the Gong county of the southern Sichuan’s Yibin prefecture.

Moderate earthquake — Eastern Sichuan, China on January 15, 2017 https://t.co/GD45hFIaoa via Earthquake-Report — EARTHQUAKE TRACKER (@EQTracker) 15 января 2017 г.

​The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 12 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

There are no reports about damages and victims.

China is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The world’s deadliest earthquake hit central and eastern part of China in 1556 leaving about 830,000 people dead. The Sichuan province was hit by a 8.0-magnitude earthquake on March 12, 2008 that killed around 70,000 people.