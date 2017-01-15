Malaysian Police Detain Six Daesh Suspects, Seize Bomb-Making Equipment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The suspects, aged between 30 to 40 years old, were detained at their homes. The police raided the houses after receiving information from the citizens, the police chief added.

"There is a possible element of the Islamic State [Daesh] involved. We are investigating further, as this a threat to the country's security," Kelantan police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail told reporters, as quoted by the Straits Times.

According to the official, ten police officers were involved in the operation.

Daesh is outlawed in Malaysia, Russia and numerous other countries.

