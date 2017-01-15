At Least 7 Civilians Die in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The bomb exploded on the side of a road in Nangarhar province, on the eastern border with Pakistan, the ministry said, according to Xinhua news agency.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Daesh, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.