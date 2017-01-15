Launch of Smallest Satellite-Carrying Rocket in Japan Failed - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rocket blasted off at 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (23:30 GMT Saturday) from the Uchinoura Space Center in southwestern Japan, according to the NHK broadcaster.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the SS-520-4 mini rocket fell into the sea some time after it had lifted off from the space center. The engine of the second stage of the rocket reportedly failed.

The length of the mini rocket is only 9.5 meters (31 feet) with a microsatellite, weighing 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds), the broadcaster reported.

On Wednesday, JAXA postponed the launch of the mini rocket a few minutes before it was scheduled to lift off.