North Korea Calls for 'Fresh Way of Thinking' Under Trump Administration

The Minju Joson article, reported by the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), criticized statements by Obama administration officials about North Korea's "alarming" weapons buildup, saying its ongoing ballistic missile tests are only a response to the US "nuclear threat and blackmail."

© AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon North Korea Aims to Complete New Ballistic Missile Development by 2018

The article also defended North Korea's development of preemptive strike technology as measures only intended to counter US and South Korean threats and in line with international law.

"To develop [intercontinental ballistic missile] ICBM for defending the country's sovereignty and dignity and people's security can neither run counter to international law nor can be blamed as it is the exercise of the legitimate and independent right of the DPRK," Minju Joson said, referring to North Korea by its official name and acronym, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The DPRK will continue to bolster up its military capability for self-defense and preemptive strike with the nuclear force as its pivot as long as the US and its vassal forces' nuclear threat and blackmail persist," the report continued. It criticized "ceaseless war exercises" by the US and South Korea.

"Now is the time for the US to respond to the DPRK with a fresh way of thinking. The U.S. should make a bold decision of rolling back its anachronistic hostile policy toward the DPRK if it does not want to see the escalating tension," Minju Joson concluded.

KCNA offered its own analysis, noting that relations between the US and China could be strained under Trump's leadership.

Referencing reports that North Korea could be used as pawn in power struggles between the two global giants, it said "it is illogical to say that the DPRK can be used as a 'playing card' of others as the country is demonstrating its might as a political and ideological power and a nuclear power. Firm is the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state whether others recognize it or not."

North Korea is apparently seeking recognition as a nuclear state and bilateral talks with the US.