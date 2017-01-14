Register
    Water at Tokyo Market Site Contains Benzene Exceeding Norms by 79 Times, Cyanide

    Heavy levels of benzene, a cancer-inducing chemical, were found in groundwater samples from Tokyo’s Toyosu area, where the world's largest fish market is set to be relocated, local media reported Saturday.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the level of benzene found in the groundwater samples taken in November-December exceeded safety standards by 79 times. Traces of cyanide were also found in the samples.

    The decision to relocate famous Tsukiji fish market to Toyosu was taken in November 2016, however, new mayor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike questioned the safety of the new place. The site was previously occupied by the Tokyo Gas company's plant, and this very fact raised concerns over possible soil and water contamination.

    During the last years seven tests had been made and all showed that groundwater met the government-set safety standards. The mayor initiated a new check, the results of which were revealed earlier on Saturday.

    At the same time, she stressed that the submitted data "caused doubt," adding that new checks were required.

    Tags:
    water, Japan
