Some 60 Flights Canceled in Japan Due to Heavy Snow

Over 160 Flights Canceled in Japan Over Snow Storms in Country's Southwest

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)Snowstorm hit the northern part of the country, as well as Japan's west coast, therefore, embracing almost all territory of the country. For instance, 2.5 meters (98.4 inches) of snow was recorded in Yamagata Prefecture, up to 1.6 meters in Niigata Prefecture.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways had to cancel 41 flights in north-east and north directions, while 16 flights were canceled in west and south-west directions.

Information on flights' cancellation is published on the websites of the airlines.

According to the meteorologists, it is expected to snow up to 100 centimeters (39.3 inches)in Niigata Prefecture in 24 hours, up to 40 centimeters (15,7 inches) in Hokkaido and up to 70 centimeters in the Kanto region of the largest Japanese island Honshu. On Sunday, the snowstorm is expected to decrease.

