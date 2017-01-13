Register
18:18 GMT +313 January 2017
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is accompanied by Major General Leonardo Guerrero of the Philippine Army as they walk past the guard of honour before his departure from the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City, southern Philippines January 13, 2017

    Japan on Tour: PM Abe Visits Four Asia-Pacific Nations to Build Clout

    © REUTERS/ Malacanang
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in the Philippines, the first destination of his six-day tour of four Asia-Pacific nations. The trip is part of Japan's strategy to improve Tokyo's clout in the region, political analyst Andrey Tsvetov told Sputnik.

    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    2016 Summary: South China Sea Dispute Shows No Sign of Resolving
    In an interview with Sputnik, Andrey Tsvetov of the Moscow-based Center for Strategic Research think tank, described Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's current tour of four Asia-Pacific nations as something that he said is intended to enhance Tokyo's clout.

    On Thursday, Abe visited the Philippines, the first destination of his six-day tour of four Asia-Pacific nations, including Indonesia, Australia and Vietnam.

    "The Japanese Prime Minister chose the right time for the tour because 2017 will not be an easy year for the security environment in the Asia-Pacific region," Tsvetov said.

    He added that the new US Administration, which is due to begin its work as early as next week, apparently intends to compensate for what it sees as Obama's "weak" Asia policy.

    Tsvetov recalled in this regard that Obama's Pivot to Asia policy was seen by Beijing as an attempt to contain the "peaceful development" of China, which will certainly be displeased with Trump's hardline stance on the issue.

    "Stern statements by Rex Tillerson, candidate for the post of new US Secretary of State, may add to fears about a new escalation of the conflict over the South China Sea," Tsvetov said.

    According to him, each country which Abe is going to visit during his current tour, "plays an important role in the regional balance of forces."

    U.S. President Barack Obama sits after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Obama Claims Rivals Like Russia, China Cannot Match US Global Influence
    For example, the Philippines is a key country in a dispute over China's artificial islands in the South China Sea, Abe will apparently try to act a mediator so that the Philippines don't fall completely under the wing of the China, which will preside in ASEAN this year, Tsvetov said.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, for his part, is ready to develop relations with Tokyo, something that was demonstrated during Duterte's visit to Japan in October 2016.

    As for Australia and Indonesia, these are key countries in terms of regional security, according to Tsvetov.

    "Australia-Japan defense cooperation is an essential element of Abe's 'proactive peacemaking' strategy, aimed at forming a network of partnerships able to maintain a balance of power in Asia, even without significant US presence," he pointed out.

    Indonesia remains a passive player in this regard amid the country's current territorial dispute with China, Tsvetov said, adding that although Southeast Asian countries have long been waiting for amore active position from Jakarta as one of the leaders of ASEAN, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is now focused on internal political problems.

    As far as the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Vietnam, Abe is traveling there in order to support the Vietnamese government amid growing Chinese influence.

    "Such support is reinforced by practical assistance in helping to build up Vietnam's defense capability," Tsvetov said, adding that Vietnam continues to receive Japanese coast guard ships.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama take the stage to deliver remarks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    How the US Really Views Japan: Prostrate Enemy or Ally?
    He added that against the backdrop of uncertainty emanating from Washington, "Abe assumes the role of an active player in Southeast Asia in a bid to show that there are alternatives to Chinese clout."

    "It is just an attempt to boost morale," Tsvetov said, adding that Abe needs to be careful so as not to annoy Beijing, "which is already suspicious of any Japanese regional initiatives.

