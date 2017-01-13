Pakistan Rejects US Claims of Terrorist Safe Havens on Border With Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US State Department Spokesman Mark Toner accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) close to the border with Afghanistan.

"The Spokesperson out rightly rejected the claims and reiterated that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country. Pakistan’s contribution to the international community’s fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that we rendered have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, EU and others," the statement reads.

The spokesperson added that Afghanistan was infested with many terrorist organizations due to the instability in the country while "some foreign elements are exploiting the situation and using Afghan soil against Pakistan, in particular, and the region, at large."

"Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region but more importantly, Pakistan. It is unfortunate that our sincere efforts towards stability in Afghanistan are being maligned," the Foreign Office stressed.

Afghanistan is suffering from the activity of Taliban , a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!