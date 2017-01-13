Register
13 January 2017
    A flower is laid on a statue of a girl that represents the sexual victims by the Japanese military during a rally in front of Japanese Consulate in Busan, South Korea, December 30, 2016. Picture taken December 30, 2016

    'Comfort Women' Statue 'Undesirable' Outside Japan's Consulate - S Korean FM

    © REUTERS/ Yeo Joo-yeon/News1
    Asia & Pacific
    A monument, dedicated to the so-called WWII comfort women, should not stay in front of the Japanese General Consulate in the city of Busan, and should instead be placed somewhere else, South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said Friday.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — On January 9, Japan’s Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine and Consul General Yasuhiro Morimoto returned temporarily to Tokyo following Seoul’s refusal to remove a monument dedicated to the so-called WWII comfort women, erected in front of the Japanese General Consulate in late December.

    “In the international community, it is generally considered undesirable to establish certain facilities or sculptures in front of diplomatic and consulate offices," Yun said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    At the same time, he added that the Japanese government did not oppose the erection of the statue in general but it was necessary to get more opinions regarding where it should have been placed.

    Japan recalled on January 6 its ambassador and consul general from South Korea for consultations and halted currency swap talks.

    South Korean former comfort women Kim Bok-Dong (L) and Gil Won-Ok (R), who were forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II, sit under a yellow umbrella during a press conference outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul on June 23, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Japan Officially Denies WWII-Era 'Comfort Women' Practice
    "Comfort women" is a term used to describe Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military during World War II.

    In December, 2015, a South Korean non-profit foundation was set up as a result of an agreement between Seoul and Tokyo, under which the Japanese government poured 1 billion yen ($9.61 million) into the South Korean foundation to care for the surviving comfort women and their families.

