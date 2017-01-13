Woman Infected With Bird Flu Registered in China’s Macau Region

© AP Photo/ Kumamoto Prefecture Some 17,000 Chickens Killed in Taiwan Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The infected 72-year-old woman visited Zhongshan in the province of Guangdong before she was diagnosed.

On Thursday, a 59-year-old man from Yuanjiang City in Hunan province was diagnosed with bird flu.

Earlier this week, China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission called for extra efforts to control and prevent the spread of the H7N9 avian flu virus.

China has entered high season for bird flu. Last week, several cases of H7N9 virus were registered across China, including in the city of Shanghai. A 77-year-old patient died on January 5 in the eastern Shandong province, and a 62-year-old man died in Hong Kong the following day.

The first case of a human getting infected with avian influenza virus (bird flu virus) of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. Since then, China has been imposing bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.