India’s Elite Security Unit Soldier Kills Four Senior Officers

Aurangabad police chief Satya Prakash told AFP, "Three died on the spot while one injured officer succumbed to his injuries at a hospital…He shot 32 rounds before he was overpowered by his colleagues and is suspected to be suffering from some mental illness."

The CISF is responsible for guarding government and civil institutions including buildings, airports and atomic plants, and New Delhi security forces have high rates of killings and suicides linked to poor working conditions, insufficient time off, and long hours

In September 2012 then-Defesce Minister AK Antony met with representatives of the Defense Research and Development and Services Vice Chiefs to discuss how to address a spike in killings.

A similar incident took place in 2014 when a soldier shot five colleagues in Kashmir after being denied leave by a superior.

The off-duty officers were unarmed during the shooting, which took place at the power plant where they were stationed.