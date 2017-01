BEIJING (Sputnik) — The outbreak of the H5N2 avian influenza virus was registered at the Yuanchang rural township, the Taiwanese Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing a local veterinarian center.

The media outlet added that during the last 12 days the bird flu had been registered at five farms of the county.

Bird flu is the disease endemic in Asia. When detected in domestic poultry, authorities typically respond by killing thousands of birds in the area to prevent an epidemic.