Register
23:44 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Scorpene-class diesel submarine. File photo

    India Launches Second Scorpene-Class Submarine With No Torpedoes

    © AFP 2016/ MYCHELE DANIAU
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 33431

    India has launched its second French Scorpene-class submarine, the Khanderi, but the vessel will not be outfitted with torpedos as New Delhi’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has not decided whether to allocate the necessary $200 million for the weapons.

    The 98 Black Shark torpedoes intended to be installed on the Khanderi were to be made by WASS, an auxiliary of the Italian company Leonardo. Plans to acquire the missiles were canceled in May 2016 amid corruption charges leveled against the Indian National Congress party and AgustaWestland, a Leonardo subsidiary. 

    The INS Kalvari, one of the six Scorpene diesel-electric attack submarines, is set afloat at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    Scorpene Data Leak: India-France Joint Group to Consider Changes

    Thursday’s launch will mark the beginning of extensive sea testing for the Khanderi that will last until December 2017. Once trials are complete, the Indian Navy will commission the sub as the INS Khanderi. The diesel-electric attack submarine is one of six Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL)-built vessels acquired under a 2004 $3.5-billion contract between New Delhi and French shipbuilder DCNS.

    Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said at the launch, "The day is not far off when India will build submarines for other nations," according to the Hindustan Times.

    Retired Indian Navy Captain Shyam Kumar Singh told Defense News, "The force strength of submarines is very low at this point. The reason for this situation is the closure of Shisumar (German HDW) class project and delay in the Scorpene project. The existing submarines are less than 25 years old. With this background, launch of the second submarine at MDL is of great importance."  

    DCNS-built Scorpene submarines
    © AP Photo/
    India Denies Cancelling Scorpene Submarine Deal With France

    Retired Indian Navy commodore and defense analyst Anil Jai Singh disagrees, offering that New Delhi’s submarine industry is a work in progress. He said, "Submarine construction in India will truly come of age when we are able to design and build our own submarines. The first two Scorpene submarines have been built in India to complete specifications provided by DCNS France. In this case, most of the submarine is imported with some indigenous content."

    MoD officials have pointed to MDL’s infrastructure expansion, material purchasing, and lack of high-tech, as reasons for the program’s delay.

    In August of 2016 an Australian newspaper reported that thousands of pages of supposedly classified submarine documents had been released, which placed the security of the Scorpene program in jeopardy. 

    A Chinese Navy submarine attends an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy on April 23, 2009 off Qingdao in Shandong Province
    © AFP 2016/ POOL / Guang Niu
    Indian Navy Increases Vigil as China Deploys Nuclear Submarine in Pak Waters

    As a result, the MoD did not mount torpedoes on the two most recent submarines, making additional orders unlikely.

    Singh said, "Considering the time frame of first submarine to be commissioned by 2018 and optimistically one every year, the current program will go on till 2023. Placement of further orders with old specifications may not be prudent at this stage."

    The multipurpose Khanderi’s capabilities include anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, anti-surface warfare, area surveillance and mine laying. The sub is named for an island fort used by Maratha forces that ensured India’s naval strength in the 17th century.

    Related:

    India Announces New Fighter Jets to Be Produced Domestically
    India Plans to Find Foreign Single-Engine Fighters Manufacturer
    Delhi Wants to Ascertain Production, Export Right of Russia-India FGFA Project
    Critical India-Russia Pact to Improve Fighter Aircraft Availability
    US Calls on India, Pakistan to Work Jointly on Indus Waters Treaty – State Dept.
    Tags:
    Scorpene-class submarine, Submarine, torpedo, Indian Navy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), DCNS, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok