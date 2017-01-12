Register
20:43 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    MiG-21

    Indian Air Chief Flies MiG-21 as Vote of Confidence in Soviet-Era Jet

    © Photo: Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG"
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 37222

    For over 50 years, MiG-21 variants have been doing duty in Indian skies and their quick reaction time still makes them potent for interception and ground attack roles. The new chief flew the Type-96 fighter as a mark of trust in the backbone of the IAF.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The newly appointed Indian Air Force (IAF) chief flew solo in a MiG-21 Type 96 fighter on his first visit to a forward operational base.

    "The Air Chief Marshal flew MiG-21 Type-96 aircraft solo, which is the oldest fighter fleet in the IAF inventory. He flew the same type of aircraft during Kargil Operations and carried out many night strike missions in the mountainous terrain," read a statement by the IAF.

    Indian Air Force jet fighters fly over India Gate as part of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, on January 21, 2011
    © AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER KLEIN
    Indian Air Force Pushes For 200-250 More Medium Weight Combat Jets
    The IAF chief's sortie with the oldest aircraft is considered a step towards inserting confidence among fighter pilots. The MiG remained accident prone for a number of years because spare parts were difficult to source after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

    The MiG-21 stands tall in its performance and has been the IAF's backbone for over 53 years. As against the high crash rate of one per month after the breakup of the Soviet Union, the attrition rate has stabilized. In the last decade, attrition totaled 25 MiG 21 fighters of different variants. "There is a dire need to replace the MIG 21 aircraft which is nearly obsolete. It is not that we are not alive to this problem. Long term thinking has already started on this," said a defense official.

    The shortage of fighters has compelled the IAF to continue with MiG-21 till 2024. According to the India's Ministry of Defense, there is a gap in force levels since the rate at which fighter aircraft are retiring exceeds the replacement rate.

    A Jaguar fighter of the Indian Air force. (File)
    © AP Photo/ PTI M. Zakir
    Indian Air Force Gives Thumbs Up to Upgraded 'Bomb Trucks'
    India has inducted over 1,200 MiG variants since 1963, and more than 100 are still operational. The MiGs have been the high point of cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi and participated with distinction in India's external conflicts in 1965, 1971 and 1999.

    The Indian government has shown interest in a single engine replacement for the MiG 21. But sources close to the Ministry of Defense say tendering may take more than three years.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Former India Air Force Chief Arrested In Helicopter Scandal
    Pakistan Air Force Chief Urges India to ‘Show Restraint’ Amid Border Tensions
    Tags:
    aircraft, MiG-21, Indian Air Force, Soviet Union, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok