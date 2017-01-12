Register
12 January 2017
    Ban Ki-moon Hints at Presidential Bid, Seeks National Integration of South Korea

    Asia & Pacific
    Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday said that he seeks to bring together South Korea's society that is divided against the background of the ongoing political crisis, hinting at his possible presidential run.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He underlined that the country is in an "overall crisis" because of income disparity and ideological, regional and generational conflicts and called for joint efforts to achieve "national integration," Yonhap news agency said citing Ban’s speech he delivered at the Incheon International Airport shortly after return to the country from the UN headquarters in New York City.

    Speaking of his aspirations to become a presidential candidate, Ban gave no definitive answer, but said he would use his experience as the UN chief to create a "brighter future for the youth."

    "I have already said that I am ready to give my all [for the country] and my determination remains unchanged," he said, as cited by the agency.

    One of the first resolutions adopted by the United Nations in 1946 states that secretary general should refrain from accepting a governmental position.

    Ban, whose second 5-year-term as the UN secretary-general expired at the end of 2016, is considered a possible presidential candidate in the wake of the political scandal around South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

    The South Korean parliament voted to impeach the president on December 9 in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal involving Park's "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil. Choi, who does not hold any official posts in the government or the president's administration, was accused of abuse of power after it was revealed she edited the president's speeches. Choi denied the allegations.

    The Constitutional Court has now six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized as valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.

    Tags:
    Ban Ki-moon, South Korea
