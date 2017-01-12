Japanese Prime Minister Announces $8.6Bln Aid to Philippines

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Abe arrived in Manila to meet Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and to discuss a number of issues, including in the sphere of economy.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Abe proposed to provide the Philippines with the aid package during a five-year period.

In order to monitor the spending of the aid, Tokyo and Manila agreed to create the joint committee, the media outlet added.

The Japanese prime minister is currently on a six-day tour across the Southeast Asia and Australia in order to reaffirm Tokyo's ties with these countries and to strengthen them.

