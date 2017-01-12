Japanese Prime Minister Announces $8.6Bln Aid to Philippines

According to the NHK broadcaster, Abe proposed to provide the Philippines with the aid package during a five-year period.
In order to monitor the spending of the aid, Tokyo and Manila agreed to create the joint committee, the media outlet added.
The Japanese prime minister is currently on a six-day tour across the Southeast Asia and Australia in order to reaffirm Tokyo's ties with these countries and to strengthen them.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trying to buy influence? I would REFUSE the cash. Get them OFF there . Japan ONLY cares about defeat China influence worldwide and bankrupt it.
cast235
Russia should be more active with Russia's strategic partner and sign mutual protection pact. U.S signed FAST with JAPAN.