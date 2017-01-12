Register
17:41 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    KTH campus

    North Koreans Keen on Nordic Design, Swedish Architecture

    © Flickr/ Carles Tomás Martí
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10521

    North Korea, arguably the most isolated country in the world, has expressed a surprising interest in the trademark angular minimalism of Scandinavian design.

    North Korea's team poses before the their FIFA U-20 World Cup football match against Argentina (file)
    © AFP 2016/ RAUL ARBOLEDA
    Game Changer? North Korea Snags Norwegian Football Coach
    Stockholm's Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), one of Sweden's top universities for studying architecture, has been contacted by unexpected aficionados from North Korea, whose embassy in Sweden has registered a keen interest in collaborating in the education of architects and partaking of the Swedish experience.

    According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the initial contact was made through a former student of architecture in Stockholm who had helped to build ski lifts in North Korea. Swedish news outlet The Local reported that three meetings with the North Korean ambassador were held both at the embassy premises and KTH's buildings. In the follow-up to the meetings, KTH was sent Christmas gifts in the form of a calendar and ginseng tea.

    "They [the North Koreans] were interested in finding forms of cooperation within architectural education. Based on that, we have had some meetings. If educational gains are found, then, of course, the political appropriateness will be considered," KTH architecture lecturer Per Elde said, as quoted by the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    Paper House
    © Flickr/ lucahennig
    Temporary Difficulties: Modular Housing Campaign Arouses Fury Across Sweden
    According to Per Elde, Sweden has a rich tradition when it comes to architecture and design. This includes its use of wood, which is often linked with sustainability and climate questions. The country has developed an international reputation, partly due to Ikea.

    "In addition, of course, we and North Korea have similar conditions purely in terms of our climate, which is also an important factor," Elde told Swedish news outlet The Local.

    Since Sweden regards North Korea as a dictatorship, a decision on the cooperation can only be taken after the North Korean embassy notifies the School of Architecture with further information on how the North Korean education program works.

    Founded in 1827, the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) is one of Scandinavia's largest institutions of higher education in technology. KTH accounts for one third of Sweden's technical research and engineering capacity at the university level. KTH has over 14,000 full-year undergraduate students, over 1,700 active post-graduate students and 4,600 employees.

    ​Scandinavian design is a style characterized by simplicity, minimalism and functionality that emerged in the 1950s in the five Nordic countries of Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark.

    Related:

    How Old is Kim Jong-un? Mystery Behind North Korean Leader's Age
    Curious Tourists Still Want a Glimpse of North Korea Despite Sanctions
    Tags:
    architecture, design, KTH, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok