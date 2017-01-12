China Says Committed to Cooperation With US to Prevent Cyberattacks

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China is committed to the cooperation with other countries, including the United States, to prevent cyberattacks instead of engaging in “finger-pointing” at each other, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said Thursday commenting on US President-elect Donald Trump’s remark on Beijing’s alleged involvement in hacking.

“China’s government is against any form of cyberattacks, we are committed to the cooperation with other countries and to a common support and protection of cyberspace. China and the United States have high-level mechanisms for such issues…. We believe that it is necessary to stick to the opportunities to cooperate rather than point fingers at each other,” Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.

Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that not only Russia but also other countries, including China, were involved in hacking incidents during the 2016 US presidential election.

