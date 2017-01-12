Police Intervene in Riot at Australian Youth Detention Center - Spokeswoman

© AFP 2016/ PETER PARKS Australian Activists Rally in Melbourne Protesting Refugee Detention Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Police officers responded at 1.50 p.m. (02:50 GMT) to reports that “detainees have locked themselves in a secure yard and are making trouble," the spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Guardian newspaper.

Reportedly, the incident involved six detainees.

The incident comes four days after a riot at the Parkville youth detention center and a few months after other riots at both the Malmbury and Parkville facilities.

Some of the youths involved in the earlier disturbances at the detention centers were transferred to the Grevillea unit at the state’s highest security adult prison, Barwon. Following losing a bid to overturn the Supreme Court's decision that found the holding of children in an adult jail unlawful, the State Government reclassified one of its units to accommodate youths.

