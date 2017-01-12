Register
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016

    Chinese Military Commissions New Intelligence Gathering Ship

    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Chinese media is reporting that the North Sea Fleet of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) commissioned another intelligence-gathering ship on Tuesday at a ceremony in Qingdao.

    The 6,000-ton vessel, named Kaiyangxing, is the fourth of the Dongdiao class to be commissioned in the last two years, and was built at Shanghai’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard.

    Six Dongdiao ships are currently in service with PLAN, the first commissioned in 1999. They are classified as Type 815A, though each subsequent vessel had adjustments made for mass and structure. 

    The ships are evenly distributed among the North, East and South Sea PLAN fleets according to Janes.

    The ships' spherical domes, which possibly shield dish antennas that collect and intercept radio signals, gives the vessels a distinct profile. The Kaiyangxing differs in that it has a cylindrical radome with a flat top above the bridge.

