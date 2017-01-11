US Adds 7 Officials, 2 Entities to North Korean Sanctions List

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has introduced sanctions against seven North Korean officials and two government agencies, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Wednesday.

The sanctioned individuals include Minister of State Security Won-Hong Kim and Director of the General Political Bureau of the Ministry of People's Security Pil-Hun Kang, according to the updated Specially Designated Nationals List.

The United States has also sanctioned North Korean Ministry of Labor and State Planning Commission.

The sanctions are related to the alleged human rights abuses and censorship activities within the country, according to the Treasury.

"The North Korean regime not only engages in severe human rights abuses, but it also implements rigid censorship policies and conceals its inhumane and oppressive behavior," Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Acting Director John Smith stated in a release.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of State released a report on human rights abuses and censorship in North Korea.