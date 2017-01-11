Beijing Issues Proposals to Improve Asia-Pacific Security Framework, Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Chinese government has released a set of proposals on Wednesday, which outline improvements on Asia-Pacific cooperation and stability amid growing security concerns about neighboring nations.

"China has all along taken the advancement of regional prosperity and stability as its own responsibility. China is ready to pursue security through dialogue and cooperation in the spirit of working together for mutually beneficial results, and safeguard peace and stability jointly with other countries in the region," the statement said.

© REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang China to Base Relations With Trump Administration on Mutual Respect

In the statement, the Chinese government suggests that the nation should promote common economic development and interests, the building of partnerships to achieve a stronger political foundation, and the coordination of international and regional rules into one "rule of law."

The government further suggests that it should intensify military exchanges and cooperation to contribute to the task of "safeguarding national unity and territorial integrity."

"China's armed forces provide security and strategic support for the country's development and also make positive contributions to the maintenance of world peace and regional stability," the government said.

In terms of improving regional security framework, Beijing has recommended that it be multi-layered and diversified in an effort to account for the grand diversity of the Asia-Pacific region. The government also emphasized the importance of each country's participation in the new security framework, as this will encourage strengthened dialogue and cooperation.

"The key to maintaining the long-term stability of the Asia-Pacific region is to build a security framework which is oriented to the future, accords with regional realities and meets all parties' needs," the government adds.

To conclude, Beijing said that China remains committed to the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in "neighborhood diplomacy", and is ready to help create a "brighter future" for the Asia-Pacific region.

