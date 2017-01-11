Register
19:17 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Sistema antimisiles THAAD

    THAAD vs Cosmetics: China's Retaliation Concerns Over MD Dispute With Seoul

    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    Annual reports of South Korean cosmetics exporting companies will be disclosed in February to draw a line under media disputes on whether any restriction were put on the import of South Korean beauty products to China as countermeasures against THAAD system deployment.

    Several major South Korean media outlets have recently reported, citing industry sources, that the Chinese government is putting pressure on South Korean cosmetics manufacturers in the wake of the South Korean government’s decision in favor of the deployment of the THAAD system.

    South Korean media also reported, allegedly citing high officials from Chinese Ministry of Commerce, that the issue of the South Korean cosmetics import ban will be discussed at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Free Trade Agreement between China and South Korea on January 13.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test. (File)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    US THAAD in Japan Aimed at Containing Russia, China's Nuclear Capabilities

    Reports say that the issue will be discussed at the ministerial level if necessary, and would therefore be an official recognition that China is taking economic retaliation against Seoul's decision to deploy THAAD.

    Officials from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reportedly said that the issue surrounding the import ban of cosmetics will even have a higher priority than the problem of non-tariff barriers.

    Many South Korean companies are heavily dependent on Chinese consumers and travelers as their main revenue sources.

    Chinese officials publish the results of quality checks of imported food and beauty products every month. In November 2016, 19 out of 28 beauty products that failed to receive import approval from the Chinese authorities were South Korean made goods.

    World war
    © Photo: pixabay
    Not So Happy New Year: The Conflicts That Could Lead to WWIII in 2017

    Sputnik Korean talked to a representative of one of a Korean cosmetics company who asked not to be named.

    “For a number of reasons we cannot say yet that there is a correlation between THAAD deployment and tightened import regulations on South Korean beauty products,” he said.

    This enterprise was not on the list of cosmetics makers that failed to pass the quality check.

    “There were no official reports from China about any import restrictions on South Korean products, so we cannot speak about some political or diplomatic component of our commercial success or failure,” the unnamed representative added.

    Mirroring the row between Beijing and Seoul, South Korean cosmetics makers hit 52-week lows on the local stock market on Tuesday. However, the source was reluctant to blame China’s alleged economic retaliation.

    Two warships of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fire missiles during a competitive training.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming
    Filmmaker John Pilger Warns of ‘The Coming War on China’ in New Documentary

    “Stocks can fall for very different reasons. It is very dangerous to explain the drop being due to political tensions between trade partner countries; it is just bad for the company, for its future trade,” he said.

    Since late last year as the bilateral relations soured over the THAAD deployment plan, which China insists could compromise its regional security interests, Chinese investors withdrew money from South Korea's stock market on a massive scale.

    Also, popular South Korean entertainers have virtually been banned from performing in China. More recently, the Chinese government also rejected South Korean airlines' plan to operate chartered flights to China ahead of the busy Chinese New Year holiday season.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Military to Deploy 24 AH-64 Apache Helicopters in S Korea by Early February
    North Korea Now Has an ICBM That Can Reach US Mainland
    Japan Fostering Defense Ties With US and South Korea Ahead of Putin's Visit
    S Korean Agricultural Exports to China Hit by Seoul's Decision to Deploy THAAD
    Japanese Defense Minister to Visit US THAAD Battery in Guam Amid N Korean Threat
    Tags:
    trade, sanctions, missile defense, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), China, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Democracy Man
    Democracy Man
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok