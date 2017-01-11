India’s Financial Capital Rolls out Free-For-Now Wi-Fi

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a country where Internet penetration remains low, India's financial capital Mumbai has made it easier than ever for people to get online. The state government has unveiled 500 Wifi hotspots at different locations which can be freely accessed for now. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to twitter to dedicate to the public the first phase of his "MumbaiWifi" promise.
Happy to dedicate Phase 1 of #MumbaiWiFi.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017
From this instance, 500 WiFi Hotspots go live across various locations in #Mumbai.
Launch of India’s largest WiFi service #MumbaiWiFi;more thn 500 Hotspots,imp step fr #DigitalEmpowerment @Dev_Fadnavis @narendramodi— ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) January 9, 2017
The Maharashtra Government aims to add another 1,200 hotspots by May in the second phase of the project. The Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MITC) has collaborated with US-based companies like Hewlett Packard and Fortinet for the technical aspects. The state owned teleco is the bandwidth provider and Larsen & Toubro is the systems integrator.
