S Korean Agricultural Exports to China Hit by Seoul's Decision to Deploy THAAD

Beijing is believed to respond to the deployment with economic measures that has resulted in the decrease of Seoul's export, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.
The news outlet added that China had imposed stricter regulations on South Korea's exports of dairy products and pies.
China and Russia both opposed the THAAD deployment, arguing the system could be applied beyond deterring North Korea and affect Chinese and Russian interests in the region. However, Japan expressed approval of the plan, stressing that THAAD deployment would contribute to establishing peace and stability in the region.
