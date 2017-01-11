S Korean Agricultural Exports to China Hit by Seoul's Decision to Deploy THAAD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In July, Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the THAAD system in South Korea's Seongju County amid growing tensions in he region spurred by North Korea's ballistic and nuclear tests. The deployment has already been criticized by a number of countries, including China.

Beijing is believed to respond to the deployment with economic measures that has resulted in the decrease of Seoul's export, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

The news outlet added that China had imposed stricter regulations on South Korea's exports of dairy products and pies.

China and Russia both opposed the THAAD deployment, arguing the system could be applied beyond deterring North Korea and affect Chinese and Russian interests in the region. However, Japan expressed approval of the plan, stressing that THAAD deployment would contribute to establishing peace and stability in the region.