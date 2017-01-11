UN Expert Urges Pakistan to Locate, Send Home 4 Disappeared Rights Activists

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Pakistan Opposes Creation of New Permanent Seats at UN Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression demanded that Pakistan urgently find and return home four activists, called for United Nations Office at Geneva said Wednesday in a press release.

"The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression, David Kaye, today called on the Pakistani authorities to make it a matter of the highest priority to locate, protect and return home four disappeared human rights and social media campaigners," the press release said.

The press release said that Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Salman Haider and Ahmed Raza Naseer went missing in the first week of January, after mainstream media had accused them of blasphemy, which can be prosecuted in Pakistan.

Kaye was quoted in the press release as saying that prioritizing the investigation of the disappearances would underscore Pakistani authorities' commitment to protecting security of its citizens and the freedom of expression.

