Taiwan Scrambles Jets to Monitor Passage of Chinese Aircraft Carrier

© AP Photo/ Central News Agency Beijing-Taiwan Ties Deteriorate Amid US Policy Drifting Toward Self-Ruled Island

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the news channel Focus Taiwan, given the close proximity of the warship to Taiwan, the MND has deployed F-16 and IDF fighter jets, P-3C surveillance aircraft, and Navy frigates to closely monitor the situation. The MND has neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

The Liaoning, along with its escort vessels, is en route back to its base in northeastern China after conducting training exercises in the South China Sea, and is currently sailing through the Formosa Strait, the media reported.

Beijing has viewed the self-ruled island as a breakaway province since 1949, when Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists and the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan.

