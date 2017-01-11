Taiwan Scrambles Jets to Monitor Passage of Chinese Aircraft Carrier

The Liaoning, along with its escort vessels, is en route back to its base in northeastern China after conducting training exercises in the South China Sea, and is currently sailing through the Formosa Strait, the media reported.
Beijing has viewed the self-ruled island as a breakaway province since 1949, when Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists and the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan.
