Five UAE Diplomats Killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Up to 11 people were said to have been killed and 12 injured in the twin blasts during a meeting between Kandahar's provincial governor, a local police chief and the UAE diplomats. The governor and the UAE ambassador were injured in the attack that the Taliban's spokesman reportedly denied involvement in.

"The UAE martyrs have been named as Mohammed Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammed Essa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmed Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi," the UAE's WAM news service said.

It said the diplomats were tasked with carrying out humanitarian, educational and development projects in Afghanistan.

President Sheikh Khalifa ordered all government bodies to fly the flag at half-staff for three days in honor of the victims.

The Kandahar attack was one of three terrorist incidents in Afghanistan on Tuesday, which included twin blasts on parliamentary offices in Kabul and a suicide bombing in Helmand province.

