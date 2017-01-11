Register
09:50 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A South Korean soldier (R) walks past a television screen reporting news of North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test at a railway station in Seoul on August 25, 2016

    Pyongyang Still Lacks Intercontinental Missile Capabilities - Defense Ministry

    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10410

    South Korean Defense Ministry said that North Korea is not yet capable of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles but has boosted its nuclear potential over the past two years.

    South Korean army soldiers take part in a drill against possible attack by North Korean troops (File)
    © AFP 2016/ CHOO YOUN-KONG
    South Korea Rejects Joint Drills With US, Japan Aimed at Countering North Korea
    TOKYO (Sputnik) North Korea is not yet capable of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) but has boosted its nuclear potential over the past two years, the South Korean Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    "The North has not mastered ICBM-related technologies yet and it is in the midst of completing the flight capabilities of an SLBM [submarine-launched ballistic missile]," a defense official said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    The comment comes after the release of the ministry's biennial defense white paper for 2016 which includes a section assessing the military strength of South Korea's northern neighbor.

    The analysis contrasts with assumptions made in the 2014 paper, in which Seoul said the north may have sufficient capabilities for creating an ICBM.

    North Korea has, however, boosted its nuclear capabilities since 2014. Pyongyang now has some 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of weapons-grade plutonium, compared to 40 kilograms in 2014, according to the white paper.

    The amount is sufficient to make 10 nuclear warheads, the ministry estimated, noting that the north has also improved uranium enrichment technologies and has miniaturized its warhead design.

    The paper comes amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula. On September 5, 2016, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In the latest New Year's address to the nation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country was finalizing preparations for another intercontinental ballistic missile test.

    On Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the country was ready to launch a ballistic missile at any time and from any location. On the same day, former minister at the North Korean embassy in London Thae Yong-ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, stated that North Korea seeks to complete the development of an ICBM by the end of 2017 or in early 2018.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South Korea Develops Laser Weapon to Ground Pyongyang Drones
    Japan’s Abe Expects South Korea to Stick to Deal on Comfort Women
    US Reaffirms Extending Nuclear Deterrent to Protect South Korea, Japan
    Tags:
    missiles, ICBM, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok