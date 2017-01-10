MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The underwater quake hit 67 miles northwest of Kirakira, the capital of the Makira-Ulawa province, at the depth of 28 miles.

​The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) measured the tremor at 6.7 magnitude but said a tsunami was not expected.

The Oceanic island nation is part of the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone. It is a strip of volcanoes and tectonic faults in the Pacific basin and has one of the highest levels of volcanic and seismic activity in the world.