10 January 2017
    Grain squashed during crop harvesting

    India-Israel to Scale up Cooperation in Agriculture Sector

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Israeli Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. India wants to justify closer ties with Israel on grounds that it will help its farmers.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Agriculture Minister expressed satisfaction at the cooperation in the field of agriculture between the two countries and agreed to further strengthen it.

    Israel has taken up several pilot projects in India in the agriculture and allied fields. The Indian Government hopes this emphasis on cooperation in agriculture will offset the resentment over pursuing close ties with Israel which is seen as unyielding on a two state solution.

    "Prime Minister Modi expressed happiness at the significant progress in partnership with Israel in the agriculture sector. Modi told Uri Ariel that Indian farmers had successfully adapted to the knowledge and expertise imparted by the Israeli Centers of Excellence. The new agriculture work plan would also promote cooperation in the areas of water management and dairy," Ministry of External Affairs sources told Sputnik.

    Modi also expressed his intent to extend India-Israel cooperation in new areas such as education, science, technology, research and innovation.

    "We must also facilitate institutional linkages between Indian and Israeli universities. India was also keen to learn from the start –up eco system of Israel and its incubation centers," Modi told the Israeli Agriculture Minister.

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs, "Aril conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Nethanyahu and said that as two ancient civilizations and young nations, India and Israel could do great things together. He said that Israel was very proud to partner India in agriculture and bring prosperity to Indian farmers. He briefed on his recent visit to Maharashtra. He expressed the hope of working with India in the dairy sector."

    India and Israel are celebrating 25th year of diplomatic relations this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel to commemorate the Indo-Israel friendship.

