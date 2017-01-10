Twin Explosions Rock Afghan Capital: Over 20 Killed, Dozens Injured

#Kabul — officials revise casualty toll from twin blasts against parliament staff and confirm 27 dead and 70 wounded #Afghanistan — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 10 января 2017 г.

The Afghan Health Ministry said earlier that at least 40 were injured in the blasts near the Afghan parliament offices.

According to AFP, most of the victims of the explosions are civilians, including the parliament's staff.

According to local officials, one of the blasts was carried out by a suicide bomber, while the second one was caused by a car bomb. Tolo News media outlet cited the ministry reporting that twin explosions had wounded at least 40 people that were part of a convoy leaving the parliament buildings.

Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier it was reported that a female lawmaker has been wounded in the attack.

Afghanistan is currently in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion aimed at defeating the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.