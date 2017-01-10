China's LPG Demand Expected to Grow 10% in 2017

© AP Photo/ Jin Liangkuai India and China Vie for Greater Share in Oil Sales in Myanmar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand is predicted to continue rising in 2017, albeit at a slower rate than in previous year, to reach a 10-percent growth as compared to the previous year, a report revealed Tuesday.

According to the report compiled by the S&P Global Platts Energy Company, the expected growth this year will be due to strong petrochemical and industrial consumption, while the slower rate prediction is because fewer propane dehydrogenation plants are expected to start up this year.

Nevertheless, China's predicted demand increase for LPG can be attributed to its preference as a cleaner alternative to coal and fuel oil, the report added, with Chinese households accounting for 40 percent of LPG consumption and Chinese industry accounting for 20 percent.

