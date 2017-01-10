China’s Health Commission Calls for Enhanced Measures Against Bird Flu

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China has entered high season for H7N9 virus infection , Xinhua agency said citing experts with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the media, the center urged the public to avoid contact with dead and live poultry, birds and their waste, and only purchase certified poultry products.

Last week, several cases of H7N9 flu were registered across China, including in the city of Shanghai. A 77-year-old patient died on January 5 in the eastern Shandong province, and a 62-year-old man died in Hong Kong the following day.

The first case of a human getting infected with avian influenza virus (bird flu virus) of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. Since then, China has been imposing bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

