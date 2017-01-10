South Korea Nullifies Passport of Daughter of Impeached President's Friend

The South Korean Foreign Ministry planned to notify local Danish authorities and Interpol of the decision to nullify the passport and thus make Chung’s papers invalid immediately, the agency wrote, adding that the passport was nullified starting from Tuesday.
The South Korean authorities have been seeking Chung's arrest for her alleged involvement in the corruption scandal. She is suspected of receiving undue favors from Seoul-based Ewha Womans University due to her mother's close ties to the president.
The South Korean parliament decided to impeach the president on December 9. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has become the acting president.
The Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park. If the impeachment is recognized as valid, presidential elections should be called within two months.
