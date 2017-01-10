Thai King Seeks Revision to Royal Powers Articles in New Constitution - PM

© REUTERS/ Chaiwat Subprasom Dislike: Thai Activist Arrested for Posting Unflattering Article About the King

BANGKOK (Sputnik) — The finalization and adoption of the amendments process is expected to take around three months, the prime minister added.

"Today we are receiving the draft constitution returned by the Bureau of the Royal Household for parliamentary revision of the articles related to the authoritative powers of the monarch," Chan-o-cha said.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 64, was officially declared the king of Thailand on December 1, succeeding his father Bhumibol Adulyadej who died at the age of 88 on October 13.

Nearly two-thirds of the Thai population voted in support of the draft constitution in early August designed to give more power to the military-controlled government in power since the May 2014 military coup.