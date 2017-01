MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tectonic quake struck at 06:13 GMT in Celebes Sea some 140 miles south of Bonguingui municipality in the province of Sulu at a depth of 390 miles, the institute said.

Tremors of slight intensity were reported in the country's southernmost General Santos City, PHIVOLCS said. Aftershocks, but no damage, are expected following the earthquake, it added.