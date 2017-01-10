China's Government Expects Annual 2016 GDP Growth to Maintain at 6.7%

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China’s annual GDP growth rate in 2016 is likely amount to some 6.7 percent according to the preliminary results, state's National Development and Reform Commission Chair Xu Shaoshi said Tuesday.

"GDP growth in the first, second and third quarters was 6.7 percent. According to preliminary data, the annual GDP growth may also amount to approximately 6.7 percent," Xu said at a press conference.

In January 2016, China reported its 2015 GDP increase to be the lowest in over 20 years, while its exports fell by 2.8 percent and imports decreased by 14.1 percent.

The World Bank forecast also in January 2016 a continuation of this slowing trend, with Beijing’s economic growth in 2016 expected to amount to 6.7 percent.

In late April, the State Council of China announced a number of measures to support foreign trade, including the extension of export credit insurance and increase in tax refunds to exporters.