Russian Deputy PM Shows Safe City Security System to Modi

GANDHINAGAR (India) (Sputnik) — Modi visited the exhibition pavilion of Russia at the 8th Global Summit Vibrant Gujarat in Gandhinagar, India, where Rogozin told him about the principles of operation of the Russian hardware-software complex. The Indian prime minister asked several clarifying questions.

"The Safe City system allows uniting the data that comes from different cameras, sensors and other data sources into one algorithm system, and then processing the data immediately, providing recommendations to all security authorities," Rogozin told journalists after the presentation.

India could be interested in the system in light of its Smart City government program, the Russian deputy prime minister added.

Russian Deputy PM Rogozin meets PM Modi during Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 09, 2017. pic.twitter.com/WK1tJ2vwbL — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) 9 января 2017 г.

​Rogozin and Modi also had a bilateral meeting prior to the summit earlier in the day.

The trade show within the Indian summit's framework features more than 10 Russian companies, including nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

The Emergencies Ministry of Russia supervises the Safe City complex, which is a modern automated system designed to help maintain the safety of citizens through collecting reports about incidents and carrying out surveillance over certain locations with video cameras, with a possibility to dispatch police teams if needed.

