Indian Point Nuclear Reactor in New York State to Close by 2021 - Governor Cuomo

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The Indian Point Energy Center will end its operations and shut down its nuclear reactors by April of 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release on Monday.

"Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the closure of the Indian Point Energy Center by April 2021," the release stated. "Entergy has agreed to end all operations at the facility, with plans to shut down Indian Point Unit 2 as early as April 2020 and Unit 3 in April 2021."

The Indian Point nuclear plant is located approximately 25 miles north of New York City.

In the release, Cuomo praised the decision to close the plan 14 years ahead of schedule, saying he has been concerned about safety violations at the plant because it is located so close to such a large population center.

"I am proud to have secured this agreement with Entergy to responsibly close the facility 14 years ahead of schedule to protect the safety of all New Yorkers," Cuomo is quoted as saying.

The release added that the facility has suffered safety and operation problems, including faulty bolts, leaks and fires.

