Japan Scrambles Jet Fighters Amid Flight of Chinese Aircraft Over Korean Strait

Representatives of the ministry said that the Chinese planes did not violate Japanese airspace.
Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing are intensifying after China announced the establishment of an air defense zone over the East China Sea in November 2013, which spreads to the disputed Senkaku islands.
Earlier in the month, Japanese aircraft were scrambled, when six Chinese planes were flying over the Miyako Strait near Okinawa. The two countries exchanged accusations and criticism over the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)