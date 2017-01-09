Japan Scrambles Jet Fighters Amid Flight of Chinese Aircraft Over Korean Strait

© REUTERS/ Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap China Hopes Situation in S Korea After Impeachment Will Stabilize

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Six Xian H-6 jet bombers flew across the strait from the East China Sea in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan, then made a U-turn and flew in the opposite direction. Shaanxi Y-8 and Shaanxi Y-9 transport aircraft were also registered in the region, NHK TV channel reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Representatives of the ministry said that the Chinese planes did not violate Japanese airspace.

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing are intensifying after China announced the establishment of an air defense zone over the East China Sea in November 2013, which spreads to the disputed Senkaku islands.

Earlier in the month, Japanese aircraft were scrambled, when six Chinese planes were flying over the Miyako Strait near Okinawa. The two countries exchanged accusations and criticism over the incident.