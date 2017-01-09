China’s Prosecutors Initiated Cases Against 21 Ex-Senior Officials in 2016

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The list of the former ministerial-level or provincial leadership officials included former Secretary of the Communists Party’s Committee of the Liaoning province Wang Min and former Deputy Secretary of Beijing’s Party’s Committee Liu Xiwen, the report said.

The report also stated that another 48 ministerial and higher-level officials, as well as former provincial leadership officials, have been officially charged. Among them the report named adviser of ex-president Hu Jintao Ling Jihua, who also served as the vice chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the main political advisory body of China.

On January 5, China’s Central Commission for Discipline inspection (CCDI) announced launching disciplinary checks against 76 provincial leadership officials for the year 2016.

A large-scale campaign against corruption began with President Xi Jinping's coming to power in 2012. Since then, thousands of officials have been punished for violation of party discipline and corruption. A total of 413,000 administrative cases were launched in 2016, and 415,000 people were punished.