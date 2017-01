© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Japan’s Abe Expects South Korea to Stick to Deal on Comfort Women

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On Friday, Japan recalled its ambassador and consul general from South Korea for consultations and halted currency swap talks.

"Comfort women" is a term used to describe Korean women forced to work in wartime brothels for the Japanese military during World War II.

In December, 2015, a South Korean non-profit foundation was set up as a result of an agreement between Seoul and Tokyo, under which the Japanese government poured 1 billion yen ($9.61 million) into the South Korean foundation to care for the surviving comfort women and their families.