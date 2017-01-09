New Case of Bird Flu Infection Registered in China's Jiangxi Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized in the city of Nanchang on Sunday and is in critical condition.

Avian influenza A (H7N9) continues to spread through parts of China. Last week, two cases of bird flu virus were registered in the China's Guangdong and Jiangxi provinces, while a 77-year-old patient died on Thursday in Rizhao in the eastern Shandong province.

Besides, on Saturday, three cases of H5N9 virus were registered in the Jiangxi province, while health authorities in the central Chinese province of Hanan confirmed a new H7N9 case.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has imposed bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

